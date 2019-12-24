Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 126 ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 12.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ASML by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. ValuEngine downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $296.14 on Tuesday. ASML Holding NV has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $297.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

