Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,927 Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 764.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after buying an additional 2,089,343 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 209.5% in the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 196,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. Macy’s Inc has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.65.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on M. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.