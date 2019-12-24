Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 6,660 ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 79.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 345,681 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in ORBCOMM by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 27,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

In other ORBCOMM news, CEO Marc Eisenberg acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $81,360.00. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 112,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $456,120.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. ORBCOMM Inc has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.28 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.77.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.