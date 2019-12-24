Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 700 ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIB. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 1,701.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 564.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 54,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $64.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

