Evoke Wealth LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,835 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $27,825,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,946,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,212 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,543,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,571 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3,988.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,050,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at about $12,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $205,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nuance Communications, Inc. sold 650,736 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $11,062,512.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,740,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,592,053. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,755 shares of company stock worth $11,950,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUAN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.59. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.