Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives $4.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYPT. HC Wainwright cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Laidlaw assumed coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,922 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 882.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 409.07% and a negative return on equity of 250.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.