FansTime Price Tops $0.0002 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, FansTime has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, FCoin, Gate.io and HADAX. FansTime has a market capitalization of $594,923.00 and $41,389.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00184088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01186081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00119432 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Bit-Z, FCoin and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

