Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.23

News stories about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been trending neutral on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FMAO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $30.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $345.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.29.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 4,382 shares of company stock worth $112,921 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

