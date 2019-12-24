FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -43.61 and a beta of 1.84. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.95.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $195,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,089.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $220,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,295 shares of company stock worth $1,560,646 over the last ninety days. 7.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,780,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,613,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in FibroGen by 36.0% during the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,724,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,094,000 after purchasing an additional 721,232 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in FibroGen by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,500,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,976,000 after purchasing an additional 291,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 85.7% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 784,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.