Financial Survey: Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) & CNFinance (NASDAQ:CNF)

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jiayin Group and CNFinance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jiayin Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 215.40%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than CNFinance.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group N/A N/A N/A CNFinance 18.73% 19.99% 3.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jiayin Group and CNFinance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $419.16 million 0.69 $88.98 million $0.44 12.25 CNFinance $622.68 million 0.56 $130.08 million N/A N/A

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than Jiayin Group.

Summary

CNFinance beats Jiayin Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

