First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

FBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $450,801.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,521 shares of company stock worth $520,953 in the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 22.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. 7,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. Analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

