First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 113,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 14.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $533.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $519.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.15. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a one year low of $355.18 and a one year high of $539.23.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $11.27 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $437.36 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

