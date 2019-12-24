First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.79

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.79 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 82129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

AG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 0.13.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,007 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 330,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at $505,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 985,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 717,043 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 45,483 shares during the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

