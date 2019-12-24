First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Hits New 52-Week High at $15.50

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.50 and last traded at C$15.49, with a volume of 520057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.75.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.77.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total transaction of C$285,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,327,196 shares in the company, valued at C$47,412,543. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,616,750. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,500 shares of company stock worth $1,487,125.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

