First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 1017 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $696.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.63.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,828.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 1,428.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 222,317 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First of Long Island by 1,413.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 83,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the second quarter worth about $1,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

