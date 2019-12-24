Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Receives $10.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Five Point during the second quarter worth approximately $25,548,000. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,461,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,066,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 377,697 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Five Point by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 107,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Five Point by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 198,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,395. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.22 million, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.06. Five Point has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Point will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

