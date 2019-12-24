Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

FSM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.67.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.26. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 355.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 490,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2,524.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,403,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,685 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 28.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 929,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 204,187 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth about $1,566,000. 35.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Story: Range Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.