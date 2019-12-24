Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.35

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $101.35 and last traded at $101.20, with a volume of 18315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.09.

Get Franco Nevada alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.68, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $87,966,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 413.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 871,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,998,000 after purchasing an additional 702,065 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 239.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 894,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,956,000 after purchasing an additional 631,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,675,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,948,000 after purchasing an additional 621,600 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,618,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.