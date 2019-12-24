GAPS Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One GAPS token can currently be bought for $6.26 or 0.00085522 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. During the last week, GAPS has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GAPS has a total market cap of $62.58 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00060017 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000950 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00067934 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,307.49 or 1.00177246 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000120 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

