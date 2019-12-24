Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNK shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,384. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 109.38%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.