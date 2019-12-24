Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $803.00

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (LON:GSS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 803 ($10.56) and last traded at GBX 796.61 ($10.48), with a volume of 2352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 874.11 ($11.50).

The firm has a market capitalization of $967.62 million and a P/E ratio of 20.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 765.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 757.82.

Get Genesis Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Genesis Emerging Markets Fund’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

About Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth over the medium to long term, primarily through investment in equity securities quoted on emerging markets. The Fund invests in various sectors, including financials, consumer staples, information technology, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, energy, telecommunications, industrials, investment companies and utilities.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.