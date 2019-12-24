GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Critical Survey

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

This table compares Repro Med Systems and GenMark Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems 1.37% 9.93% 8.06% GenMark Diagnostics -60.63% -239.16% -53.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Repro Med Systems and GenMark Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A GenMark Diagnostics 0 1 3 0 2.75

GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.28%. Given GenMark Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GenMark Diagnostics is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repro Med Systems and GenMark Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $17.35 million 13.68 $910,000.00 N/A N/A GenMark Diagnostics $70.76 million 4.12 -$50.50 million ($0.91) -5.52

Repro Med Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GenMark Diagnostics.

Risk and Volatility

Repro Med Systems has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats GenMark Diagnostics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.