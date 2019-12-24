GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.29

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 204200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22.

GFG Resources Company Profile (CVE:GFG)

GFG Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Pen Gold project consisting of 162 claims covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Dore Gold project, which covers an area of approximately 205 square kilometers located in Ontario.

