GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,815.60

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,815.60 ($23.88) and last traded at GBX 1,812 ($23.84), with a volume of 157147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,815 ($23.88).

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,645 ($21.64) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,811.93 ($23.83).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,739.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,676.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,988.95). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 330 shares of company stock valued at $569,340.

About GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

