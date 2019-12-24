Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.29

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 31011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $6.20 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.71 and a beta of -1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 518.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,146,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182,332 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 3,553.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,899,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,624 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,650,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after purchasing an additional 454,046 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

