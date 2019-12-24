Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $838.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.04.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.34 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 3.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter worth $95,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 78,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at $120,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.