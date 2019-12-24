Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GT has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Shares of GT opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,066,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after buying an additional 155,290 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,381,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after acquiring an additional 87,414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,513 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 749,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,023,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after acquiring an additional 218,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

