Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barrington Research set a $145.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.25.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $97.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.23. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $132.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 30.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,338,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 552,523 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,366,000 after purchasing an additional 327,914 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $24,195,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,585,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 326.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,494,000 after purchasing an additional 160,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.