Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) Shares Down 21.1%

Greenspace Brands Inc (CVE:JTR)’s stock price was down 21.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 238,750 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 166,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

About Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR)

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; snacks under the Central Roast brand; and organic juices and drinks under the Kiju brand.

