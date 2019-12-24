Gulden One Day Volume Reaches $9,926.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, GuldenTrader, YoBit and Nocks. Gulden has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $9,926.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 502,300,857 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nocks, Bittrex, GuldenTrader, YoBit, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

