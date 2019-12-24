HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $186.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCA. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $157.86.

NYSE:HCA opened at $148.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,485.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

