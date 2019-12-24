HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered HDFC Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HDFC Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HDFC Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.32.

NYSE HDB opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

