Head to Head Comparison: Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) versus Aftermaster (NASDAQ:AFTM)

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) and Aftermaster (OTCMKTS:AFTM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

This table compares Ceragon Networks and Aftermaster’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks $343.87 million 0.47 $23.05 million $0.20 10.05 Aftermaster $980,000.00 0.75 -$9.30 million N/A N/A

Ceragon Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Aftermaster.

Volatility & Risk

Ceragon Networks has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aftermaster has a beta of -3.42, indicating that its share price is 442% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ceragon Networks and Aftermaster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks 4.45% 4.90% 2.67% Aftermaster -965.70% N/A -598.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ceragon Networks and Aftermaster, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aftermaster 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ceragon Networks presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.00%. Given Ceragon Networks’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than Aftermaster.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Aftermaster shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats Aftermaster on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 all-outdoor solutions, such as IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V; IP-20 split-mount/all-indoor solutions comprising IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20GX, IP-20F, and IP-20G; and IP-50 disaggregated solutions, including IP-50E, IP-50C, and IP-50FX for various short-haul, long-haul, fronthaul, and enterprise access applications. Further, the company provides network management system; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, installation, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety organizations; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with NEC Corporation. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Aftermaster Company Profile

AfterMaster, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an audio technology company in the United States. It develops and commercializes proprietary audio and video technologies for professional and consumer use. The company offers AfterMaster audio, a mastering, remastering, and audio processing technology that makes various audio source sounds louder, fuller, deeper, and clearer; ProMaster, an online music mastering, streaming, and storage service designed for independent artists; and Aftermaster Pro, a personal audio re-mastering device. It also provides Aftermaster Studio Pro and MyStudio, which are products for use in commercial audio applications. In addition, AfterMaster, Inc. operates six recording and mastering studios that engineer mix and master music for independent and high profile artists. The company was formerly known as Studio One Media, Inc. and changed its name to AfterMaster, Inc. in September 2015. AfterMaster, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.