Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

HR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Shares of HR stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.27.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.43%.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $340,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 9,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $316,254.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,363,587.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

