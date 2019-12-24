Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) CFO Buys $91,210.00 in Stock

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) CFO Carlos L. Macau purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,049.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

HEI opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.44. Heico Corp has a 1-year low of $71.47 and a 1-year high of $147.93.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. Heico had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 15.95%. Heico’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Heico during the 2nd quarter worth $24,835,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heico by 1,441.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after acquiring an additional 161,964 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in Heico during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,271,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Heico during the third quarter worth about $7,841,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Heico during the second quarter worth about $6,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.