Helium Price Up 102.7% This Week (HLM)

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Helium has traded up 102.7% against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Helium has a market cap of $234,441.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007265 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008534 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001600 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Helium Profile

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,324,417 coins and its circulating supply is 11,976,037 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

