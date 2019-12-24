Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Heritage Financial posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $58.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.04 million.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

HFWA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,521. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.73. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $33.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In related news, insider David A. Spurling sold 8,661 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $237,917.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at $557,613.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth $134,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

