HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) SVP Thomas G. Creery Sells 9,707 Shares of Stock

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HFC opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.58.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from HollyFrontier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 66.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.77.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

