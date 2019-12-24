Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.35.

Several research firms have commented on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of HOLI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,315. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.38. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $24.10.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.23 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.00%. Equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 56.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 71.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,215,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after buying an additional 564,070 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

