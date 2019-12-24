Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.97

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.97 and last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 5629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $40.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $42.00 price target on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

In other news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,490,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,175,000 after purchasing an additional 665,412 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,594,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,494,000 after buying an additional 109,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,419,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,387,000 after buying an additional 187,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,427,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,058,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,225,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,852,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares during the last quarter.

About Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP)

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

