iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Now Covered by Analysts at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iCAD in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iCAD by 6.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 57,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

