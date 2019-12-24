IDEX (IDEX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,099.00

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, IDEX has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $5.38 million and $1,099.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00183694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.01181006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025194 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00119126 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

