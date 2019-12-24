II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IIVI. ValuEngine raised shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum set a $53.00 price objective on shares of II-VI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.67.

IIVI stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.85. II-VI has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). II-VI had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that II-VI will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in II-VI by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in II-VI during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in II-VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 76.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

