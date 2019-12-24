Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

IMMU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.20.

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. Immunomedics has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Immunomedics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bryan Ball purchased 5,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $13,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 3,350.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the third quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 56.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 18.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Immunomedics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

