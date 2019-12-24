Inchcape (LON:INCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $712.00

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 712 ($9.37) and last traded at GBX 710.50 ($9.35), with a volume of 84203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 706 ($9.29).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 845 ($11.12) target price on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC cut Inchcape to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 705 ($9.27) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Inchcape from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Inchcape from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 709.17 ($9.33).

Get Inchcape alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 660.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 624.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

In related news, insider Till Vestring bought 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.63) per share, with a total value of £2,919.20 ($3,840.04).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.