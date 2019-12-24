Inner Spirit (CNSX:ISH) Shares Up 4.3%

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (CNSX:ISH)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, approximately 94,200 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on Inner Spirit in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $0.40 price objective on the stock.

Inner Spirit Company Profile (CNSX:ISH)

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores, as well as operates franchise cannabis dispensary. The company also markets, sells, and distributes watches, sunglasses, and related accessories, as well as provides watch repair services.

