Insider Buying: Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) Insider Purchases 2,463 Shares of Stock

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) insider Thomas F. Lydon, Jr. bought 2,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $19,925.67.

NYSE FMO opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $10.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70.

Get Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 5.6% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 394,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 40.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares in the last quarter.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.