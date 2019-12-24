International Paper (NYSE:IP) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of International Paper and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in International Paper by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in International Paper by 83.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

