Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0643 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of PHB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. 1,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,985. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.