Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3647 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,876. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.